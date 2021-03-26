 AP to Set Up India's First Government-run Ambulance Network for Animals

Andhra Pradesh State Government has decided to set up India’s first government-run ambulance services for animals. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has made this decision to boost the animal husbandry and veterinary sector in the state.

The Animal Husbandry Department has been directed to set up one Mobile Ambulance Veterinary Clinic at every assembly constituency, the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said. The primary mission is to help distressed animals and provide them with proper animal healthcare.

A total of 175 mobile ambulances (veterinary) clinics will be placed at Assembly Constituency Level on the lines of 108 Services for providing Veterinary services at the doorstep. These mobile ambulances shall provide veterinary first aid services, along with spot diagnosis and attending to emergency cases. The department also intends to provide the 'Hydraulic Lift' facility to lift animals and shift them to the nearest Government Veterinary Facility in case of emergency.

The department of Animal Husbandry has briefed the Chief Minister that there are around 1,576 veterinary dispensaries established across the state, with around 1,376 veterinary doctors recruited.

The Chief Minister said that more veterinary doctors are needed for better functioning and better treatment of animals. As per reports, the Andhra CM has permitted filling up 6,099 Animal Husbandry Assistant vacancies and warned the officials against being complacent in the supply of bio-pesticides.

