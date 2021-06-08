 AP CM Thanks PM Modi For Making Covid Vaccine Free For All

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy thanked PM Narendra Modi for deciding to provide Covid Vaccines free to people above 18 years of age.

The Chief Minister expressed his gratitude in a tweet saying, "Vaccination is the only weapon in this battle against COVID-19. Sincere thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for clearing this uncertainty and making vaccination a national agenda of utmost priority. #FreeVaccineForAll."

Prime Minister Modi, on Monday, announced a free vaccination drive from June 21 saying that the Centre will procure 25 per cent of the Covid Vaccines that was to be done by states.

Both the State and Central government will work as per new guidelines in the coming weeks, he added.