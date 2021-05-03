AMARAVATI: YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) Tirupati MP-elect Dr M Gurumoorthy paid a courtesy call to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the CM Camp office in Tadepalli on Monday, after his victory in the Tirupati Lok Sabha bypoll.

He thanked the Chief Minister and YSRCP President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for the opportunity. YS Jagan congratulated the Ministers and MLAs for their efforts in the wake of the YSRCP winning with a thumping majority in the Tirupati by-election. Gurumoorthy was accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister M Narayana Swamy, Panchayat Raj Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy, MLAs Bhumana Karunakar Reddy and Sanjeevayya and Chandragiri MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy.

In the Tirupati parliamentary by-elections, YSRCP candidate Dr M Gurumoorthy won with a huge majority of 2,71,592 votes, giving the party a solid victory for the third time in a row. Although the percentage of polling decreased due to the coronavirus second wave, the percentage of votes for the YSRCP has increased when compared in the past.

YSRCP candidate M Gurumoorthy polled 6,26,108, including 1,533 postal votes, out of the total 11,04,827 votes polled on April 17, according to the Election Commission. His nearest rival, TDP's Panabaka Lakshmi of the TDP got 3,54,516 votes. The difference in votes between these two main candidates was 24.57 per cent.

