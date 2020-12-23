YSRCP MLA Jogi Ramesh Challenges Chandrababu To Seek CBI Probe

KRISHNA: YSRCP MLA from Pedana, Jogi Ramesh came down heavily on TDP Chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu over his silence on the scams of TDP leaders and challenged him to write a letter to CBI demanding probe on his assets.

Speaking to the media here on Wednesday, The MLA said TDP leaders are involved in large scale corruption and looted public money through banks. TDP former MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao of Transstroy (India) Ltd, has indulged in bank fraud of Rs 7926 crore and CBI has filed charges against him. Former TDP MP Sujana Chowdary is indulged in 8,000 crore bank fraud, and TDP leaders Vakati Narayana Reddy, Bollineni Rama Rao, Ghanta Srinivasa Rao and CM Ramesh have looted crore of rupees of the public money through banks, he said. The MLA said TDP leaders have become a gang of scamsters and gangsters looting thousands of crores of public money.

The MLA said it was Chandrababu Naidu who awarded Polavaram contract to the company of Rayapati Sambasiva Rao and now he is silent acting innocent over the scam. The MLA challenged Naidu to seek a CBI probe on his assets if he is not corrupt. The share of Naidu and the amount received by TDP leaders in the bank fraud should be publicly known, he said. Chandrababu has been trying to mislead the people through a zoom conference and create hindrance to the development initiatives of the state, he said.