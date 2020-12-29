YSR Rythu Bharosa Phase 3: Rs 1120 Cr Transferred Into AP Farmers' Accounts

YSRCP MP Vijayasai Reddy tweeted that a total of Rs 1,120 crore have been transferred to farmers as a part of the third phase of Rythu Bharosa. He further added that Rs 646 crore have been credited as the compensation for the families who have been affected due to the Nivar cyclone.

His tweet reads as, "646 Cr credited to Nivar affected farmers & 1,120 Cr transferred to farmers as part of Rythu Bharosa-Phase 3. No farmer in AP will believe the fake/incompetent/non-resident/part-time politicians as they are well aware how compassionate our Hon. CM @ysjagan garu has been to them."

The third phase of YSR Rythu Bharosa PM Kisan scheme will start on December 29. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has released Rs 3,675.25 crores towards the Rythu Bharosa scheme.

A total of Rs 136 has been issued by the state government as input subsidy on October 27 for the crops damaged from June to September 2020, Rs 132.63 crore has been released on November 17 for crop damage in October and Rs 645.99 crore will be released on December 29 for crop damage in November.