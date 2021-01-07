YS Jagan, YV Subba Reddy More Hindu Than Modi: Subramanian Swamy

NEW DELHI: BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy said that the TDP leader N Chandrababu Naidu could be behind the attack on temples in Andhra Pradesh. The TDP leader was also maligning the CM by making politically motivated statements and with an intention to brand the YSRCP government as a Christian government.

He also said that the TDP was making false propaganda that the YSRCP government was employing people from other religions. That is false he said and that there were only seven people from other religions who were appointed during the previous TDP government, he said

Subramanian Swamy said that since Chandrababu lost elections he was trying to use Hindutva as an agenda to come back to power in the next elections.

He termed Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy as a Hindu, who offers prayers at Tirumala temple at 2 in the morning. The MP appreciated YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for allowing the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) to audit the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) accounts showing transparency. He also said that the TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy was YS Jagan's uncle but was more Hindu than Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself.

Watch BJP MP Subramanian Swamy's Full Interview Here: