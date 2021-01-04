YS Jagan Points To Violent Acts In State Just Before Welfare Scheme Launch

AMARAVATI: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday virtually inaugurated the first Police Duty Meet, which is being held after six years at Tirupati. Speaking on the occasion, he criticised the opposition party leaders for playing cheap politics by using God, without having any fear or devotion towards him for just diverting people from government activities.

“Who actually benefits from smashing idols of God? Who benefits from anarchy in temples and chapels? Who benefits from provoking emotions and committing violence? Who benefits from making false propaganda that hurts people's faith? Who are being targeted by these evil acts? People need to think,” said the Chief Minister

The State government started Nadu-Nedu program in Ongole on 14 November 2019, on the same day the opposition brought the issue of demolition of Durga temple in Guntur district in road widening. In fact, that particular temple has been shifted to new premises even before the road widening.

On January 15, 2020, the government had set up a market intervention fund with Rs 3000 crore to purchase crops by paying the Minimum Support Price to the farmers. To divert this, the opposition vandalized Anjaneya Swamy temple in Pithapuram on January 21.

After one week of launching the first Disha Police Station, nearly three such incidents took place across the State.

On September 7, while the government announced to launch YSR Sampoorna Poshana, the previous night Antarvedi Chariot was gutted in fire by miscreants.

Similar incident was plotted during the distribution of House sites, destroying the Ramalayam in Vizianagaram district he pointed out bringing forth the violent acts in the State just before the launch of these welfare schemes.

The Chief Minister had also recommended the police officials to include the current state of affairs in the ignite program, especially vandalizing the temples, and told them to come up with plans to prevent such attacks in the future.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy stated that most of the temples are not covered under the Endowments Department and attack on temples has been happening in remote areas at late hours when no one is around, especially in private temples owned by opposition. We have already installed CCTV cameras in 20,000 temples but still, through a section of media and social platforms, opposition leaders are campaigning on these issues for political gain.