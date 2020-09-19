Will More TDP MLAs Follow Vasupalli Ganesh?

Now it is almost certain that Vizag South MLA Vasupalli Ganesh will bid adieu to the Telugu Desam Party. But, what is more worrisome for the Telugu Desam Party is the suspicion that there could be more MLAs waiting in the wings to leave the party.

Most of the TDP MLAs from North Andhra are under pressure from the people not to oppose Vizag as the administrative capital. They want Vizag and north Andhra to develop and want the importance of this region to grow. But, the MLAs are forced to parrot the line that N Chandrababu Naidu has taken. Chandrababu Naidu is opposed to three capitals. The MLAs do not want to be seen as being anti-Vizag. This would prove not just counter-productive, but even jeopardise their political careers.

Ganesh was upset because Chandrababu Naidu got a letter issued in his name opposing Vizag as the administrative capital. What more, Chandrababu Naidu did it without actually keeping Ganesh in the loop. As a result, Ganesh is miffed and unhappy. It is this that drove him out of the TDP. He will now work in coordination with the YSRCP, without actually joining the party.

The TDP leadership fears that there could be more MLAs in line to follow Ganesh. Chandrababu Naidu is said to be talking to all the MLAs and is asking them not to leave the party. Let’s wait and see how things shape up in north Andhra.