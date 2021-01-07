Why Isn't Chandrababu Speaking Up For Bhuma Akhila Priya in The Kidnap Case, Asks Ambati

VIJAYAWADA: YSRCP Sattenapalli MLA and Spokesperson Ambati Rambabu questioned TDP leader N Chandrababu Naidu and his son Nara Lokesh as to why they weren't speaking up on behalf of Bhuma Akhila Priya in the Bowenpally kidnap case.

The YSRCP senior leader brought to fore that when a senior member and former minister from his party Atchannaidu Kinjarapu was arrested in a corruption case the TDP Chief and his son cried foul citing that it was a case of vengeance and expressed their sympathies for Atchannaidu.

Now when another minister from his cabinet Bhuma Akhila Priyua was arrested in a kidnapping case of a relative of the Telangana Chief Minister KCR, why isn't he coming out to express his sympathies for the lady. '' Why aren't the father and son speaking up about her when she was declared an accused (A2) in the case. Why is Chandrababu acting differently when it comes to Atchannaidu and and Akhila Priya,'' he asked.

Although Atchannaidu was caught red-handed in a corruption case, Chandrababu was looking to portray it as a case of political harassment created false propaganda, which was all a part of his drama. How one would understand the silence about his stance towards Akhila Priya, he asked.

It is also surprising to see that neither Chandrababu nor his son is taking to twitter to express their opinion. If the same kidnap had taken place in Andhra Pradesh things would have been completely different where they would have used the Yellow Media to their favour. They would have attributed her arrest as vendetta against a poor girl who was fatherless, created half-truths and propagated that in the media favourable to them.

Their silence over the arrest of former TDP minister Akhila Priya is a classic example of the twisted nature of the TDP and their leader Chandrababu Naidu, he said.