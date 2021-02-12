Why Didn't Pawan Kalyan Discuss Visakha Steel Plant With Amit Shah? Ambati Asks

Amaravati: YSRCP MLA Ambati Rambabu slammed Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan for finding fault with the letter written by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to the Central government urging to reconsider the decision of disinvestment in Vizag Steel Plant. He asked Pawan Kalyan, whether he has taken up the disinvestment of steel plant issue with Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his meeting with him or is it for securing a ticket in Tirupati by-election. He said that Pawan Kalyan has got a responsibility to convince the union government in changing its decision to hold back the privatization, as he is in alliance with BJP.

He reiterated that the Chief Minister shall only work for the development of the State prioritizing state interests in the first place. Ambati Rambabu said that the Chief Minister even wrote a letter to the Prime Minister requesting to reconsider their decision and further suggesting the measures to reduce the losses of the steel plant. He asked why Chandrababu remained silent then, while the Union Government was considering disinvesting in Visakha Steel Plant.

Speaking in regard to local body polls, he said that YSRCP will win over 90 percent of the seats, and TDP will be confined to less than10 percent. The good governance by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had achieved this victory, as people are very happy. He criticized Chandrababu Naidu for misleading the figures and confusing the people by spreading false information.