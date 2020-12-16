Watch: Chandrababu's Dirty Politics Exposed in Viral Video

AMARAVATI:Telugu Desam Party National President and Leader of the Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu dirty politics came to the fore once again in a viral video.The TDP leader is seen instructing his party cadre to file cases against the Andhra Pradesh Police personnel on Wednesday.

In a video footage of him addressing the cadre via Zoom conference call, the TDP Supremo is seen telling them to file multiple cases on the police and if need be file multiple cases and bring them to their knees. “If they file one case on you, you file four cases ,’’ he said.

In a rather derogatory reference, he said that the DGP ( Gautam Sawang) was boasting that AP was number one in the use of technology in the police department. “So let’s also use technology and file cases online against them,’ he said.

“ Register these cases and keep a track of them .Even if they don’t act upon them, we will take action and punish all of them when we come into power,’Chandrababu said. This footage is going viral on social media now.

Watch|Chandrababu Instigates TDP Cadre To File Cases On AP Police

