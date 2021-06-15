Vizag: AP Govt Seeks All Parties' Support to Reclaim Encroached Lands

Minister for Tourism Muttamsetti Srinivas (Avanti Srinivas) said that all parties must come together to support of State government in reclaiming the encroached lands that were in the hands of TDP leaders and said that strict action will be initiated on those involved.

Speaking to the media here on Monday, the minister said that TDP leaders with the support of Chandrababu Naidu have grabbed huge chunks of land in Visakhapatnam during the TDP term. He stated that it is the responsibility of the government to keep Visakhapatnam safe and other parties should come in support of the government in reclaiming the encroached lands. Using the loopholes of abolished Estate and Inam Acts, TDP leaders have encroached on valuable government lands.

He said whoever is involved, will be strictly punished as Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has no discrimination between him, us, the party and the caste. Soon the SIT report on Vizag land scam will be made public and action will be initiated against all those involved in the land scam and the YSRC government will not spare any encroachers, he added.

Further, Avanti Srinivas said that Chandrababu Naidu doesn’t hold any grip over the party, thus they have been involved in the land scams with the support of Naidu in the previous government. All that Chandrababu is concerned about is only to conspire and intrigue against the government to destabilise it. While the government was reclaiming encroached lands, the TDP chief and his son Lokesh were making false allegations that the YSRCP leaders were grabbing lands.

Minister Avanti Srinivas said that Visakha's brand image has been tarnished with the corruption of TDP leaders and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is trying to rebuild the image by making it an Executive Capital. He said that the Chief Minister is determined to develop all three regions equally with the decentralisation concept.