Chandrababu Will Be Jailed Soon in Cash For Vote Case: Vellampalli

High tension prevailed at Andhra Pradesh's Vizianagaram district on Saturday as opposition and ruling party leaders resorted to protests over desecration of 400 year old idol of Lord Ram at Sita Lakshmana Kodandarama temple.

According to the reports, the doors of the temple were broken on Tuesday morning and the idol of Ram in the sanctum sanctorum was beheaded and the severed head portion was found in the nearby pond.

Former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu visited Ramatheertham on Saturday and he raised slogans against the government.

Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao lashed out at Chandrababu Naidu and stated that the TDP leaders will do the job of vandalising the idols and are known for involving in cheap tricks.

He questioned why Chandrababu Naidu stepped back to make a promise stating that he was not involved in the Ramatheertham incident. He lambasted Naidu and said that he is doing all these dramas so as to divert the attention of the people. He further added that he would definitely go to jail for the cash for vote scam. He said that NTR acted in the films but Chandrababu Naidu is acting in politics. He alleged that Chandrababu Naidu will be involved in dirty politics and he is behind all these activities. The TDP leaders aimed at tarnishing the image of the ruling government.

Vellampalli said that the Ramatheertham incident was unfortunate. He commented that Amaravati is of Naidu's highest priority even if he has been to Ramatheertam. He said that Chandrababu Naidu demolished the cowsheds and has committed so many sins. Minister Vellampalli also added that even Venkateswaraswamy didn't protect him and he got defeated in the 2004 elections. He said that Chandrababu served as Chief Minister for 14 years and says that he has 40 years of political experience but will go to jail soon.