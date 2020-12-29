Vakil Saab Need Not Dictate Terms To AP Govt: Kodali Nani To Pawan Kalyan

KRISHNA: Kodali Nani, Andhra Pradesh Minister for Civil Supplies, lashed out heavily on Jana Sena Party Chief, actor Pawan Kalyan in Gudivada at Krishna district,on Tuesday.

Speaking to the media, Minister Kodali Nani spared no words while lambasting the actor who had earlier toured Gudivada and made scathing comments on the AP Government and senior Cabinet ministers.

Kodali Nani said that people were mocking the 'Vakil Saab's statements that YS Jagan should be told how to run the state. "People in the state already know about his stature and there was no need for him to give useless advice. He could not enter the Assembly premises but now wants to attack the Assembly using the farmers issue as an excuse. Pawan Kalyan's defeat in Bhimavaram and Gajuwaka was the verdict given by the people,'' Kodali Nani said. As a Minister, he was answerable to the people of the State and the people of Gudivada, not to such actors who take packages and speak, he remarked.

'' We all know the history of N Chandrababu Naidu and his partner Pawan Kalyan who were running card clubs around Vijayawada and the State. In addition, it was Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who wound up these operations, he reminded. It would be advisable if he kept his mouth under control and there was no difference if he acted on screen or in politics as it was one and the same, he said while speaking against Pawan Kalyan. '' Insulting two senior ministers like Alla Nani and Perni Nani using such language was a shameless act from his end,'' Kodali Nani fired.

Pawan Kalyan has shown how business can be done through a political party and his Jana Sena Party should be renamed as 'Telugu Sena Peace Party', he derided. Even if people like N Chandrababu Naidu, Pawan Kalyan and the likes K. A. Paul came together as a force, they are no match for the indomitable force that YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is, Kodali Nani said.