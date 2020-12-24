Undavalli A Pseudo Intellectual: Vishnuvardhan Reacts To Comments On BJP, RSS

VIJAYAWADA: In the light of Former Congress MP Undavalli Arun Kumar's comments on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Andhra Pradesh BJP state general secretary S Vishnuvardhan Reddy called him a pseudo intellectual on Twitter. While making scathing comments against Undavalli, the BJP leader asked him not to behave like a chameleon while making contradicting statements.

"People who join the BJP know why they are connecting to the party. Why will they take advice from people like you who claim to have taken 'political sanyas' (retirement from politics), '' he asked.

The BJP leader also questioned Undavalli on whose side he was taking on behalf of and whose party's fortunes he was trying to revive. ''The people in the state know your predicament in trying to protect the interests of this party,'' he derided.

Vishnuvardhan said that Arun Kumar had been very critical of the RSS. He brought to light the fact that the Congress Party which had helped him win the elections, and the Congress leader and ex-Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru had invited the RSS to the Independence Day Parade held on January 26, 1963.

"You have distorted facts of history and ridiculed the RSS which has a legacy of more than 80 years. With the inspiration of the RSS, people in the highest positions like the President, Vice President and Prime Minister are working for the country right now,'' he tweeted. "You are a person in the garb of an intellectual, so you might know these facts,'' he mocked.