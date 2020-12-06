HYDERABAD: The Telugu Desam Party, which contested in 106 divisions in the greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), could not garner even a single seat when compared to the Congress that managed at least two seats. The party that won only one division in the previous GHMC election in 2016, could not manage drew a blank in the GHMC elections 2020, proving that it was a non-entity in the State of Telangana.

The weak Telangana TDP Unit and its president L Ramana who continues to head party affairs in the state coupled with the TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu and his son N Lokesh not campaigning in Hyderabad, had led to a major loss and what can be aptly described as the TDP being wiped out from the Telangana political scenario.

Once a formidable force during undivided Andhra Pradesh, TDP has found itself marginalised after a number of party leaders switched over to TRS over the last several years, and the party leadership nowhere to be seen in the Telangana circles, excepting for its party office near KBR Park in Banjara Hills. However, that also off late has become quiet with no party activity whatsoever, barring for a few employees who work for the NTR Memorial Trust.