TDP, Amaravati JAC Have No Moral Right To Speak For The Poor: Nandigam Suresh

Hailing Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for launching Pedallandariki Illu scheme to provide shelter to lakhs of poor people, YSRCP MP Nandigam Suresh said opposition TDP and Amaravati JAC have no moral right to speak on behalf of poor people of the 29 villages of Amaravati region.

Speaking to media here on Sunday, the MP slammed TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu and Lokesh for obstructing the distribution of 54,000 house site pattas to the poor and said Naidu doesn’t want SC, ST, BC families in Amaravati region.

The MP said Nara Lokesh should come for an open debate on the welfare being done to poor people in Amaravati region in previous government. He said Nara Lokesh doesn’t have minimum knowledge on Amaravati region or the state. He said the members of Amaravati JAC are real estate businessmen who are binamis of Naidu.

The MP said Naidu has ruined farmers of Amaravati region by bringing up ‘Green Zone’ and stalling the development in the region. He said Naidu should get the stay order lifted on distribution of house site pattas in Amaravati region if he is really committed for the development of the region.