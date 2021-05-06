Supply Of COVID Vaccines, Oxygen And Essential Medicines In AP Under Control: Sajjala

Asserting that the State government is efficiently tackling COVID-19, Government Advisor (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy clarified that the supply of vaccines, oxygen, and essential medicines like Remedisiver is under the control of the Central Government and Chandrababu Naidu should better know that.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, he said that the State has a capacity to vaccinate over six lakh people per day, where the entire vaccination can be completed within 35 days. However, the problem lies with the supply of vaccine doses, which is being monitored by the Central Government. Although the State government is ready to purchase the vaccine directly from the manufacturing companies, the control is still with the central government, he said and added that the government is making efforts, where Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has also written letters to the Centre from time to time asking for vaccine doses. If the center gives adequate doses. In regard to this, Sajjala questioned Chandrababu Naidu whether he did not know who was in control of the vaccine.

Also Read: Pedalandariki Illu: Jagananna Colonies Will Start Taking Shape From June 1

Although it was the responsibility of the central government and the pharmaceutical companies to send adequate vaccines to Andhra Pradesh, Chandrababu who had to question the companies for not giving the medicines had indeed put blame on the State government and backed those pharmaceutical companies. Refuting the allegations that other states have closed the borders to prevent AP citizens from entering, he said that Chandrababu must have talked to his former allies in the respective states and provoked them. He criticized Chandrababu Naidu for falsely blaming the State government, creating panic among the people in these hard times of medical emergency, and said that Naidu is more dangerous than Covid-19. He said that Andhra Pradesh is much ahead of Tamil Nadu and Odisha in controlling the virus and stands first in the country in terms of testing, or allocating beds, resolving the issue.

Further, he stated that the government has been taking all measures for controlling the virus spread by coordinating with all the departments and a daytime curfew is also put in force across the State restricting the public movement and crowd gatherings. The State government also agreed to import oxygen from other States as the Central Government is not supplying enough to the State. He said that Andhra Pradesh is much ahead of other states in the fight against Corona.

Ramakrishna Reddy said that the government included Covid treatment in YSR Aarogyasri, as over 90 percent of the State population were brought under Aarogyasri in the YSRCP government. Also, the government had fixed the treatment fee in all private hospitals to ease the financial burden on the public. The Chief Minister is constantly monitoring the situation, ensuring proper services are being given to the people.

He said that the State is able to handle the pandemic only because of the preparedness of the Chief Minister who brought new ambulances, revamped government hospitals, and acted quickly in the initial days of the pandemic. The number of beds has been increased to 45,000 for Covid patients, and over 29,000 oxygen beds were made available across the State. He said that it could have been a disaster if Covid had occurred during the TDP regime, due to a lack of facilities and proper planning.

Speaking on the Sangam Dairy issue, Sajjala said that TDP unanimously supported the corruption of Dhulipalla Narendra and Sangam, Heritage ‌ dairies are only to safeguard their business empire but never concerned to better the lives of dairy farmers or common people.