Somu Veerraju Synonymous With Lies: CPI Secretary Ramakrishna

Andhra Pradesh: CPI State secretary K. Ramakrishna earlier has said that the decision on privatization of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) is taken as part of the larger policy decision of the Centre to privatize all public sector organizations in the country.

Mr. Ramakrishna called for a mass movement against the privatization of VSP. He further said that "It is foolish to say that the Visakha steel movement was brought in to sideline Hindutva."

Somu Veerraju is the State President of the BJP party and an MLC of Andhra Pradesh. Ramakrishna criticized Somu Veerraju saying, "Somu Veerraju has a C/O address for lies. It is foolish to say that the Visakha steel movement was brought in to sideline Hindutva. The Prime Minister did not give an appointment to Somu Veerraju in Delhi."

"Is it not true that the Prime Minister chaired the Economic Affairs Committee meeting, and then at that meeting, it was decided to privatize the Visakhapatnam Steel Factory to 100%. People will not forgive the BJP conspiracies against the Visakhapatnam steel factory," said Ramakrishna.