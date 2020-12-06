Somu Veerraju Comments On Corrupt TDP Regime Under Chandrababu

BJP state president Somu Veerraju has slammed the TDP government over rampant corruption in the past. He was participating in the Vana Samaradhana program organized by the BJP leaders in the Tanuku constituency of West Godavari district on Saturday.

Speaking at the program, he said the central government granted Rs 7,200 crores but Chandrababu just built temporary buildings in Amaravati. During the TDP regime, he gave Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister posts to BCs but they had no powers to even transfer the DSP.