Setback For Paritala Sunita

Anantapur (Ramagiri): Former minister Paritala Sunitha faced a backlash during the panchayat elections.

Subbarao, who is the convener of the Ramagiri Mandal TDP constituency, resigned from his post on Sunday.

Paritala Sunitha was a member of the legislative assembly and minister of SERP, Women Empowerment, Child Welfare, Disabled and Senior Citizens Welfare of the Indian state of Andhra Pradesh representing the Raptadu constituency of Anantapur. She represents the Telugu Desam Party.

Paritala Sriram elder son of Late Paritala Ravindra and Paritala Sunitha, and is a young leader of the Telugu Desam Party from Anantapur District.

Subbarao said that Sunitha and her son Paritala Sriram, who belongs to the SC social class, did not care about him at all and as a convener, he could not do anything about it.