SEC Being Vindictive Towards AP Govt: Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy

AMARAVATI: Stating that SEC Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar is a passing cloud, YSRCP has said that it will continue to highlight his biased conduct and expose his rancor towards the State Government.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, YSRCP General Secretary and Government Advisor (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said that SEC Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar was like a passing cloud whose stint would end in two months but the Government would be in place for a longer period. He has been going overboard in passing comments against the Government and our leaders, ignoring the Opposition flaws. We will continue to expose his biased functioning.

'' I have been the Party General Secretary and held high positions in the Party and now he need not judge as to who should speak what in our Party and at the same totally ignoring Chandrababu releasing Party manifesto for Panchayat polls which are apolitical and are not held with Party symbols.

Not only does the manifesto contain impractical promises but was also released when the code of conduct was in force. He seems to be working under the direction of TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu as a political activist,'' Sajjala said. He said that Ramesh Kumar has been stepping out of his purview as a State Election Commissioner and has been acting impatiently with hasty decisions. Those in the post of SEC would be mature enough, be responsible, and work for the smooth conduct of polls, he said.

He is being vindictive towards the government and misusing his constitutional powers while he has to perform his duties as a referee, he has been biased to a single party and enforcing his personal agenda.

Gopalakrishna Dwivedi was a victim of SEC’s impatience and anger. He commented that perhaps Nimmagadda did not even know why action was taken against Dwivedi. Ramakrishna Reddy recalled that everyone had seen the way Chandrababu had treated Gopalakrishna Dwivedi when he was the Chief Electoral Officer in 2019, where he rushed straight to the CEO office and terrorised him. The CEO could have registered that as an attempt to murder case against Chandrababu but he acted with restraint. Dwivedi was lauded for not paying attention to any of the issues that led to the smooth conduct of the elections, he said adding that such restraint was not seen in Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar.

‘Why did Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar bring Panchayat elections in the forefront instead of MPTC and ZPTC polls, which were stopped back in March? and Why did the SEC give a fresh schedule instead of resuming from the point they were postponed ?’ questioned Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy to SEC Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar.

He flayed TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu over his manifesto for panchayat elections and deceiving the people with fake promises. Although providing 100 sq yd house and decreasing the property tax doesn’t come under panchayat jurisdiction, Chandrababu promised to implement them after winning the polls, said Sajjala adding that it is possible for Chandrababu alone to guarantee things that are not even within his purview. He said that a case has to be filed against Chandrababu Naidu under IPC section 420 for deceiving people with fake assurances.