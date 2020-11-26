AMARAVATI: YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) Parliamentary Party leader and Rajya Sabha MP V Vijayasai Reddy questioned whether the owners of the Yellow Media favourable to the Telugu Desam Party were afraid of being caught after the Supreme Court had lifted the stay on the gag order on the media by the Andhra Pradesh High Court.

Taking to Twitter in his inimitable style he stated that the Yellow Media was the first & only in media fraternity to oppose free speech. ''It is no wonder why Yellow Babus are afraid of the stay on GAG order by the Apex Court he tweeted. But, why are owners & faces of Yellow Media afraid of it? Are they afraid of being caught? The Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy would not spare anyone who are corrupt,'' he wrote.

The SC on Wednesday stayed the order of the AP High Court restraining the media from reporting the contents of an FIR filed by the AP Anti Corruption Bureau in Amaravati land scam case. It passed the stay order while hearing an appeal filed by the state government against the September 15 order of High Court.

Yellow Media the 1st & only in media fraternity to oppose Free Speech. It's no wonder why Yellow Babus are afraid of the stay on GAG order by the Apex Court.But,why are owners & faces of Yellow Media afraid of it?Are they afraid of being caught?Jagan garu won't spare the corrupt. — Vijayasai Reddy V (@VSReddy_MP) November 26, 2020

In another tweet, the Rajya Sabha MP wrote that the State of Andhra Pradesh topped the list in the country where the people were receiving health insurance coverage. He said that the health insurance coverage of the rural people insured was at 12.9 percent and 8.9 percent in urban areas. While in Andhra Pradesh, it was at 76.1 percent in villages and 55.9 percent in the towns. The entire credit goes to that great leader late Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, he said in reference to the YSR Aarogyasri Scheme, the health insurance programme launched by the late leader in 2007.

