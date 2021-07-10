Sajjala on Krishna Water Dispute Between AP and Telangana

Thadepalli: There is almost no disagreement over Krishna waters, according to government adviser Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy. He chastised the Telangana administration for stirring up trouble only for political reasons. On Saturday, the YSR Congress party conducted a virtual meeting on AP rights and concerns, including Krishna water usage between the two states.

Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, Minister Anil Kumar, party officials, and other important leaders were present at the meeting. Sajjala, speaking at the event, said that the Telangana government was the one who built the Palamuru Rangareddy illegally.

According to Sajjala, KCR had earlier indicated that if Rayalaseema required water, they would provide it. The Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation system has allegedly been disrupted. The new key region in Rayalaseema, according to Sajjala, is not served by the lift irrigation project. He said that under Chandrababu's reign, Telangana built unlawful structures and that despite CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy pointing it out to him that day, Chandrababu did not wake up. Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, is now fighting to protect the state's farmers' rights.

He stated that the Telangana government's attitude and Chandrababu's unfairness will be brought to the people's attention. Krishna water allocations were done project by project, according to Sajjala, and were signed by two Chief Ministers. However, the Telangana government is now generating energy horizontally, through Nagarjuna Sagar and is exploiting Telangana farmers as a result of this. It was mentioned that these concerns will be addressed across all platforms.