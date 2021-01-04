Ramatheertham: TDP Hired People To Protest With Chandrababu

VIZIANAGARAM: A recent video exposed how the Opposition TDP leaders managed to bring huge crowds during N Chandrababu Naidu's visit to the Rama temple in Ramatheertham in Nellimarla mandal in Vizianagaram district.

Local TDP leaders in order to politicise the idol desecration case, they paid huge sums of money to locals and brought them to Ramatheertham to follow Chandrababu Naidu.

It is reported that people were paid RS 500 per person to come to the temple and this was confirmed when a few people had disclosed this at the liquor shops. People wearing yellow T shirts were seen flocking the liquor shops after the TDP chief had left and when someone asked them as to what they were doing there, this was revealed.

It is learned that a large number of people were taken from Srikakulam, Ichchapuram, Tekkali, Palasa, Echerla, Rajam, Palakonda and Amadalavalasa constituencies.