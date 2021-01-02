Ramatheertham Idol Desecration: Chandrababu And Conspiracy Are Synonymous

VIZIANAGARAM:YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) National General Secretary and Rajya Sabha member V Vijayasai Reddy alleged that TDP leader N Chandrababu Naidu, Nara Lokesh and Ashok Gajapathi Raju were responsible for the desecration of the idol on the Ramatheertham Temple near Nellimarla in Vizianagaram and that Chandrababu and Conspiracy were synonymous like twins, he fired.

Speaking to the media on Saturday after inspecting the temple he said that Chandrababu was conspiring to divert people's attention from the welfare programs being carried out by the YS Jagan-Government. Vijayasai Reddy said that he was ready for the challenge thrown by Nara Lokesh to swear at Simhachalam Temple whenever he wanted.

He accused Chandrababu of destroying the thousand-foot mandapa in Tirumala and the temples in Vijayawada. All the tantric pujas and occult rituals were performed by Chandrababu in the temples during his reign, he said. Apart from weakening the temple system, Chandrababu was also responsible for auctioning the Sadhavarti lands and it showed that Chandrababu had no fear or devotion towards God. Except for votes, Chandrababu has no place for values in politics and was only interested in fleecing public money, he alleged.

Speaking further Vijayasai Reddy said that Chandrababu and conspiracy were synonymous where he was the one who cheated on his own father-in-law, younger brother and brother-in-laws, he charged. ''God will punish the wrong doers. We will spend any amount of money for the development of the Ramatheertham temple,'' he assured.

Vijayasai Reddy visited Ramatheertham temple on Saturday. The MP along with local YSRCP members inspected the temple and the surroundings. He also spoke to the temple priests about the incident where the idol of Lord Kodanda Rama atop the 400-year old Ramatheertham temple was vandalised by miscreants on December 30. The head of the idol was cut off and thrown in the pond (Ramakolanu) nearby which was recovered later. The incident took place ahead of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s tour in Vizianagaram for the house-site distribution scheme.

There is a conspiracy behind the series of incidents of desecration of idols, theft of images to malign the image of the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. The Govt Of Andhra Pradesh is highly committed to save the secular fabric. Conspirators cannot hide behind the curtains for long, he tweeted earlier.