Political Tension In Bikkavolu, Section 144 Imposed

EAST GODAVARI: Tensions flared in the Anaparthi and Bikkavolu mandals of East Godavari district due to political differences between the YSRCP MLA Dr S Suryanarayana Reddy and former TDP MLA N Ramakrishna Reddy on Wednesday. As a precautionary measure, the local police enforced Section 144 in both the mandals to ensure law and order.

As per reports, MLA Suryanarayana Reddy said that he would expose corruption in the mining in the region that took place during Ramakrishna Reddy's tenure as MLA. He also said there was proof based on the RTI filed to prove corruption against the TDP leader.

In this context, MLA Suryanarayana Reddy and his wife were supposed to reach Bikkavolu and take oath at the Vinayaka temple there. At the same time, Ramakrishna Reddy along with his wife also prepared to take oath in the same temple leading to mild tension in the place.

Police said that both the groups were given permission to enter the temple but with restrictions. Leaders of both the parties announced that police were allowing only five people to accompany them as they approached the temple.