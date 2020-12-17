Petition Filed In Supreme Court Seeking Inclusion Of Chandrababu's Name In Vote-For-Note Scam

NEW DELHI: A Division bench headed by Chief Justice of the Supreme Court Sharad Bobde on Thursday heard a petition seeking the inclusion of TDP National President N Chandrababu Naidu's name as an accused in the Vote- For- Note Case. The court stated that the case would be heard on July 14 next year after the summer holidays.

Senior Advocate Prashant Bhushan appeared for the petitioner YSRCP Mangalagiri MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy. In his argument, the counsel mentioned that Chandrababu's name was mentioned 37 times in the case charge sheet. However, the ACB did not include Chandrababu's name in the case, the counsel for the petitioner told the court.

The Court was asked to include Chandrababu Naidu's name in the case and conduct a CBI probe.

The accused no. 1 in the case, A. Revanth Reddy, who was an MLA of Telangana when the case was registered, offered money to nominated MLA Elvis Stephenson to vote for the TDP MLC nominee and in the process, Revanth allegedly made the nominated MLA speak to Chandrababu. The plea also stated that both Revanth Reddy and Naidu are highly influential in the Telugu states and that the investigation should be handed over to the CBI for justice.

It is learned that the Supreme Court has recently given a ruling that the cases of political leaders should be expedited.

On Wednesday, the ACB officials arrested Udaya Simha, an A-3 accused, in the vote for note scam. A non-bailable warrant has been issued against Uday Simha, as he did not appear for the trial. ACB officials arrested him and produced him before the ACB Court on Thursday.