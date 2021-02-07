YSRCP Rajya Sabha MP V Vijayasai Reddy levelled serious allegations against TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, that he made an offer of Rs Two Lakhs for the pro-TDP candidates who filed nominations in the ongoing panchayat elections. Taking to twitter in his inimitable style the YSRCP MP made scathing remarks against the TDP leader that he was making a bumper offer for his supporters for filing nominations, that too in elections which was supposed to be held on a non-party basis.

He said that it was Chandrababu's habit of spending money indiscriminately all his life and scoffed that the TDP was not able to field nominations even in the panchayat elections.

''Chandrababu’s whole life was all about distribution of money. In elections held on a non-party basis, he is making a ' bumper offer of Rs 2 lakh' for party nominees in the panchayat elections. If the candidate is promising and capable of giving competition, he will be given Rs 5 lakhs and the amount will be deposited directly online into the candidate's account,'' he tweeted in Telugu. He is a capable of distributing Crores of Rupees for any number of years that he has looted, the MP tweeted.

చంద్రబాబు జీవితమంతా డబ్బు వెదజల్లడమే. చివరికి పార్టీ గుర్తుల్లేని పంచాయతీ ఎలక్షన్లలో నామినేషన్ వేస్తే బంపర్ ఆఫర్ 2 లక్షలంట! కాస్త పోటీ ఇస్తారనుకుంటే ఐదు లక్షలు. ఆన్ లైన్ లో అకౌంట్ కే జమ చేస్తాడట. దోచుకున్న లక్షల కోట్లతో ఇలా ఎన్నాళ్లైనా డబ్బు పంపిణీకి సిద్ధమంటున్నాడు. — Vijayasai Reddy V (@VSReddy_MP) February 7, 2021

In another tweet, Vijayasai Reddy trained guns on the State Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar for his arbitrary orders. He said that despite being in the position of a Constitutional authority, the SEC transferred the Chittoor and Guntur Collectors to settle scores, he alleged.

Vijayasai Reddy further alleged that Nimmagadda was shocked to see that there were unanimous elections declared in large numbers, despite him selecting officials of his choice, he said. Just to appease Chandrababu Naidu he has put on hold these results, Vijayasai Reddy said.

The SEC, who has been openly opposing unanimous results in panchayat elections, had directed the Collectors of Chittoor and Guntur districts not to go ahead with the declaration of such results, and put them on hold till the SEC gives its clearance.

Observing that the number of unanimous elections in both the districts was not consistent with the results in the past, he instructed the Collectors to submit detailed reports when the results are available. Based on these reports the SEC would take further course of action, he said on Saturday.