Over 15.1 Lakh Poor People In AP To Get Roof Over Their Heads Under YSR Housing Scheme Phase 1

Andhra Pradesh government will construct 15.1 lakh houses in the first phase under the YSR Housing Scheme. Without collecting a rupee from the beneficiaries, the government will build the houses for the poor said, Andhra Pradesh Housing Minister Sriranganatha Raju on Thursday.

This Scheme was announced by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy who had made a promise during his election campaign and Padayatra. The aim of the scheme is to provide house to the poor people of the state. The houses would be built at a cost of Rs 26,000 crore. As per details, these houses contain a bedroom, kitchen, washroom and veranda without compromising the quality of the construction material.

There was a due of Rs 1400 crores during the Chandrababu Naidu regime. The Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister has told the officials concerned that funds be released for the poor in two instalments.

The AP government had decided to distribute the house pattas on Ugadi. But due to COVID-19, it was postponed.