Amaravati: Terming the allegations of bogus voting in Tirupati bypoll as the conspiracy of Chandrababu Naidu, Government Advisor (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said there is no need for YSRCP to bring voters from outside of and cast fake votes as 80 per cent of the voters across the state are supporting Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Speaking to media at the party central office here on Saturday, Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said Naidu knowing that TDP would be losing has resorted to conspiracies and cheap tactics. He said Naidu has been insulting the democratic process which is being conducted in a free and fair manner.

He said the polling is being conducted peacefully in six segments in the Parliamentary constituency and Naidu has chosen Tirupati for his political conspiracy as it is a pilgrim centre with lakhs of floating population in the form of devotees and tourists. He slammed Naidu for writing a letter to Chief Electoral Officer at midnight mentioning bus numbers and stating that fake voters were coming into the constituency and said it was a pre-planned act of TDP.

Sajjala questioned BJP and TDP leaders; what were their agents doing in the polling booths if bogus votes were being cast. He said the bypoll is being held by Central Election Commission and observers are under CEC, the security was central forces and TDP and BJP agents were present in the polling booths and question is how can someone cast a fake vote bypassing all these people.

He said Chandrababu is well prepared on how to react after the results of the bypoll and added that he would cite bogus votes as the reason for the loss of TDP in the election