Naidu Can't Take Credit For Polavaram Milestone: Sajjala

Amaravati: Government Advisor ( Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has visited New Delhi to seek funds and protect the interests of the state.

Speaking to the media at party central office here on Friday, Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said the Chief Minister had met five Union Ministers and Vice Chairman of Niti Aayog in Delhi and discussed pending issues related to the state. He made it clear that these meetings had nothing to do with politics. He said Chandrababu Naidu used to make secret pacts with the Centre in the previous government and it is well known that he has compromised Special Category Status to the State by accepting the special package.

Sajjala flayed TDP and a section of media for politicising Delhi tour of the Chief Minister and said the Chief Minister has been trying sincerely to get resources to the State which has been hit financially due to COVID pandemic. He slammed TDP leader Yanamala Rama Krishnudu for alleging that the Chief Minister had visited New Delhi to save himself from cases and questioned why were the cases not waived off till now as he visited Delhi many times by now.

The Government Advisor came down heavily on Naidu for claiming credit for the release of Godavari water to delta through the spillway and reminded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself has stated that Naidu had been using the Polavaram project as an ATM. He said the Chief Minister has requested the centre regarding civil supplies pending arrears, infrastructure facilities in newly formed colonies, Polavaram project, decentralisation of administration and Special Category Status and expressed confidence that the results of these meetings will come soon.

He said they have requested to appoint a Supreme Court judge to solve bifurcation problems and added that there won't be any solution to these problems through conflicts. He said the issues like SCS would be solved only when any political party has to depend on regional parties for support and such issues should be kept alive till then. He said Raghurama Krishnam Raju has been conspiring against the government and hence YSRCP MPs have requested to take action against him and ruled out the allegations that the Chief Minister visited Delhi regarding that matter.