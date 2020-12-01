AMARAVATI: Former minister and MLA Kinjarapu Atchannaidu took charge as the president of Andhra Pradesh unit of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on Monday, ahead of the Andhra Pradesh Assembly winter sessions commencing on Monday.

In a simple ceremony, the TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu followed by his son Nara Lokesh who is also the national general secretary and other MLAs and MLCs congratulated the leader.

After Andhra Pradesh was bifurcated in 2014, Chandrababu Naidu had declared himself as party’s national president and appointed Kala Venkat Rao and L Ramana as presidents of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana units respectively.

With the change in the leadership in Andhra Pradesh unit as the TDP supremo is living mostly in Hyderabad due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he was stated to have been made the president considering his seniority. L Ramana continues to be the TDP Telangana unit head.