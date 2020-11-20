JC Diwakar Reddy's Prophecy On The AP Local Body Elections

ANANTAPUR: Former MP and TDP leader JC Diwakar Reddy known for courting controversies and making statements prophesised that the local body elections in the State of Andhra Pradesh would not be held before March 2021.

Speaking to media persons on Thursday, after coming out of the DPO office where he had gone to meet District SP B Satyayesu for gunmen requsition, Diwakar Reddy said that the State Election Commissioner Nimmagada Ramesh Kumar’s tenure in the office was only till March 2021 while the YS Jagan-led Government had another three-years.

The issue will get dragged in the courts, he said and also requested leaders not to politicise the Nandyal -Salaam family’s suicide case, which he said was most unfortunate.