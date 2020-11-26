Jana Sena Chief Pawan Kalyan Meets JP Nadda

Janasena Party Chief Pawan Kalyan met BJP national president JP Nadda in New Delhi. He is said to have discussed the latest political activities in the Telugu states with the BJP. Pawan Kalyan had left for Delhi on November 23. The duo reportedly discussed about the upcoming by-elections in Tirupathi Loksabha constituency. It is known that this by-election is taking place following the death of sitting YSRCP MP Balli Durga Prasad Rao who succumbed to coronavirus.

Speaking to media on Wednesday, Pawan Kalyan said that he had discussed with Nadda about various issues that affect the state. Not only for by-elections, I met Nadda to get benefits for the state, said PK. He said that the committee would decide Tirupati by-election candidate—whether it should be Janasena or BJP. If not an individual party, a joint candidate will contest in the Tirupati by-elections, said Pawan Kalyan.