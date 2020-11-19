Jagananna Thodu To Provide Interest Free loans To Small Vendors

Jagananna Thodu scheme under which wayside small and petty vendors would be provided ID cards and interest free loans would be launched on November 25.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during the Spandana review meeting held here on Wednesday said small and petty vendors would be provided ID cards and interest free loan of Rs 10,000. The interest of the loan amount would be paid to banks by the government, he said and added 6.29 lakh applications have been linked with banks under Jagananna Thodu scheme till now and the remaining applications need to be processed. The Chief Minster directed the district collectors to complete the linking of bank accounts of beneficiaries to banks by November 24.

NREGS The Chief Minister said NREGS works of worth Rs 150 crore are being done every week and only Rs 150 Crore of arrears are pending with the government. A section of media has taken up false propaganda on NRGES pending bills to prevent people to work under the scheme. The Chief Minister directed the officials to expedite the works and complete the construction of village and ward secretariats, RBKs, bulk milk cooling units (BMCUs), YSR health Clinics, Anganwadi centers and compound walls of schools by March 31, 2021. He said the lands for construction of BMCUs should be given adjacent to RBKs and construction works should be started by December 15. The Chief Minister said Rs 10 crore works should be completed in each constituency and Rs 5 crore additional works will be sanctioned to whoever completes the works on time

The Chief Minister said that no farmer should incur loss and directed the officials to focus on procurement of the crops that are not being sold. He said the Government has set up 5812 procurement centres at RBKs level and 4,29,481 farmers have already registered for various crops like paddy, maize, cotton, groundnut etc. The Chief Minister said e- procurement is compulsory and the crop should be procured within 15 days of registration at RBKs and payments should be done within 15 days of procurement of the crop. The Chief Minister said graded MSP of Rs 4,000 has been announced to the groundnut crop which didn’t meet average quality norms to help farmers and it should be widely publicized at RBK centers.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to ensure there is no shortage of seeds, fertilizers and pesticides at RBK, mandal and district level for Rabi Cultivation and ensure quality is highest priority of all. The District collectors and JCs should visit village secretariats and RBK centers and ensure all are available in the village according to e-crop data. The Chief Minister instructed the officials to clear canals for smooth irrigation in Krishna, Guntur and Godavari districts. As the Polavaram cofferer dam works are underway, water supply in both the Godavari districts will be cut off after April 1 and so the preparatory works of rabi cultivation should be completed by December 31.