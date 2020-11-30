Gadikota Slams Chandrababu For Politicising Assembly Sessions Schedule

AMARAVATI, Nov 29 Government Chief Whip Gadikota Srikanth Reddy slammed Opposition leader Chandrababu Naidu for politicising the assembly sessions schedule by demanding more number of days even before the BAC meeting.

Speaking to media here on Sunday, The Chief Whip said Naidu has been politicising every single issue and playing spoilsport for his selfish goals. He said it will be decided in the BAC meeting as to how many days the Assembly session should be held and asked Naidu to first participate in the proceedings for five days and then demand an extension.

The state government is ready to discuss the issues raised by opposition on the welfare schemes being implemented and policies of the government. He said the government has decided to conduct assembly sessions following COVID protocols taking all precautionary measures and there are nearly 70 leaders in Assembly and Council who are above 60 years. He said question hour could not be taken in the sessions due to pandemic and added that is the same procedure was followed in Rajya Sabha.

On Naidu's remarks about shutting down media point in the assembly, Srikanth Reddy said it was decided in the last BAC meeting to close media point to prevent crowding during the pandemic.

He said live coverage of Assembly proceedings will be provided to all media houses for the telecast.

The Chief Whip said It was Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy who has directly credited Rs 70,000 crore into the accounts of people through direct benefit transfer despite financial constraints for the welfare of people while Naidu and his son Nara Lokesh were confined to Hyderabad and restricting themselves to the Zoom App and termed Naidu as stay-at-home Zoom leader.