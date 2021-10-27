Does Chandrababu Understand When President’s Rule Can Be Imposed Under Article 356?

TDP Chief N. Chandrababu Naidu and his team concluded their ‘Delhi trip’ on Tuesday after lodging a complaint against the ruling YSR Congress government with President Ram Nath Kovind. Though the TDP top leadership managed to meet the President, Naidu failed to get an audience with Prime Minister Narendra Modi or Union Home Minister Amit Shah for that matter. Amit Shah had just returned from a three-day tour in Jammu and Kashmir. PM Modi was too busy with prior schedules, appointments, and matters of more importance to entertain them.

The TDP Chief is crying hoarse about the drug trade in the State, and the alleged attacks on the party office. In his memorandum, he has sought the imposition of the President’s rule in AP using Article 356 and also demanded the recall of AP DGP Gautam Sawang apart from the above-mentioned reasons.

The TDP Chief and his leaders have been constantly flooding the social media about the drug trade in the State, which was quite prevalent during the TDP regime itself. Political analysts state that demanding President’s rule over such reasons cannot be entertained by the Constitutional authority.

In India, President’s rule is imposed in the State under Article 356 of the Constitution of India, only if a state government is unable to function according to Constitutional provisions, or if there is major unrest that happens in very rare cases. The determination of the breakdown of constitutional machinery may be done by the President at any time, either upon receipt of a report from the Governor, or suo motu.

Now, neither of the above three scenarios has occurred, which brings to the conclusion that this was just the TDP chief’s photo-op to show that he could meet the President. However, Babu ran out of luck when it came to getting an appointment with either PM or the Home Minister.

Many leaders including the Congress Working Committee (CWC) member and former union minister Chinta Mohan Chinta Mohan, are criticizing the TDP President for this trip.

Chinta Mohan said that he was aware of the number of cases foisted against Chandrababu Naidu and his son Nara Lokesh and that Chandrababu was traveling to Delhi only to escape those cases and return to power.

The TDP national president lowered his dignity and stature by backing the abusive comments made by party spokesman K. Pattabhi on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Chandrababu should explain to the people of the State as to why he was conducting these Deeskhas, he questioned.

