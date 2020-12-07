Does Chandrababu Have The Guts To Discuss CAG Audit Report?

AMARAVATI: YSR Congress Party( YSRCP) Parliamentary Party Leader and Rajya Sabha MP V Vijayasai Reddy questioned the Leader of the Opposition in Andhra Pradesh and TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu, whether he had the courage to discuss the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) Audit report about the State Finances.

Taking to twitter the YSRCP MP in a derisive tone said that the Chandrababu was an incompetent person who survived only campaigns, was given the title of being a 'palanadakshudu' - a ruler or administrator, by the Yellow Media which is always there to elevate him.

Pointing out to a fact of his administrative capabilities, Vijayasai Reddy said that during the last year of his reign, Chandrababu had taken an overdraft for 250 days and went on to pay an interest of Rs 108 Crore, which was people's hard earned money in taxes. ''Is this how an administrator should act? '', he asked. The YSRCP MP further asked Chandrababu whether he had the guts to have a discussion on the CAG report.

Check Out his Tweet in Telugu here:

ప్రచారం మీద బతికే అసమర్థుడికి ఎల్లో మీడియా పాలనాదక్షుడు అనే ఎలివేషన్ ఇచ్చింది. దిగిపోయే ముందు ఆఖరి సంత్సరంలో 250 రోజులు ఓవర్ డ్రాఫ్ట్ కు వెళ్లి వడ్డీ కింద 108 కోట్ల ప్రజా ధనాన్ని చెల్లించాడు. అడ్మినిస్ట్రేటర్ అయితే ఇలా చేస్తాడా? కాగ్ నివేదికపై మాట్లాడే ధైర్యముందా బాబూ? — Vijayasai Reddy V (@VSReddy_MP) December 7, 2020

On the fifth and final day of the AP Winter Assembly Session, the State Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath tabled the copy of the CAG on the AP State Finances Audit Report and various other reports related to the Finance Accounts, Appropriation Accounts and the Revenue Sector for the year 2019-19. Various lapses had come to the fore which had happened during the TDP's reign, where it had failed to transfer Rs 663.63 crore belonging to government employees under the National Pension System to the National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) in 2018-19, which would have risked the failure of the pension scheme.

Apart from this the CAG report also exposed irregularities in the Excise Department, which pointed out defective tax collection and irregularities conducted by the TDP government while registering excise cases. The report also showed that the previous government was acting in favour of the liquor syndicates, causing huge losses to government revenue.

