CPI Narayana Hails AP Govt's OTS Scheme

Tirupati: Narayana, the national secretary of the CPI (M), has questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi for escalating the Punjab farmers' agitation. He was enraged that bogus charges of an assassination attempt on Modi were being fabricated to get sympathy. He also remarked that in terms of acting, Narendra Modi has taken over Natural Star Nani.

He continued to express his opinions on various things, saying, "The current central government has not made any statement on China's aggression. The party has no future unless internal shortcomings in Congress are rectified. KCR is further strengthening the party by arresting BJP leaders in Telangana. The BJP is trying to establish its presence in the Telugu states through the actions of the ruling party. Evidence of Chandrababu's political volatility in Janasena alliances. If Chandrababu does not have clarity on alliances, the TDP will not be in trouble in the coming elections. If the BJP has an alliance with the TDP, we will take our decision."

In response to a question regarding the state's OTS policy, Narayana stated, "AP Government OTS policy is good .. The rate for houses will increase. The implementation of CM Jagan's welfare schemes is good."