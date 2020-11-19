CM YS Jagan Cautions Against Second Wave Of Coronavirus In AP

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the officials to take effective steps in containing the spread of COVID-19 in wake of the second wave in Delhi and other countries.

Though the positive rate has come down and the number of tests have gone up, the district administration should be more alert as educational institutions are being opened. The Chief Minister said awareness should be created about 104 emergency number, which should be further developed as single point contact, where the patient should be admitted in 30 minutes after making a call. As of date, 91,54,263 COVID tests have been conducted and 8.54 lakh have turned out positive with a positivity rate of 9.33 percent. On average, 1,71,428 tests were done in every one million population, taking to 75,000 tests every day.

The Chief Minister stressed on setting up of help desks along with CC cameras in all hospitals including the government and private hospitals by December 10 and appointing Aarogya Mitras to run the help desks. CC TVs should be arranged at the help desks to monitor their functioning and the Arogya Mitras. Special training will be initiated to Aarogya Mitras about their role and the purpose of the post. In regard to this, the officials were directed to prepare a standard operating procedure in educating the Aarogya Mitras. So far, of the total 9800 posts, almost 5797 posts were filled at the district level and the rest are yet to be filled.

The Chief Minister said that first phase works of Nadu Nedu schools should be completed by December 31. About 78 percent of works in the first phase comprising 15,715 schools have been completed so far. He told the Joint Collectors to take an active part without leaving everything on Parent Committees. He said that the material in Vidya Kanuka kits should serve the intended purpose and if there are any issues in shoe size or bag quality they should be sorted out at school level and the stitching charges of Rs 120 for three pairs should be credited to the mother’s account.

The sites identified for constructing own Anganwadi centres are 22630 while 27 543 Anganwadi centers are housed in private buildings.

The Chief Minister said YSR health clinics would bring revolutionary changes in the rural health services. The health clinics will have ASHA workers and health assistants. The Joint collectors were told to monitor the construction of these health clinics and ensure quality is of highest priority

The rural landscape should have a pleasant look with Village Secretariat, YSR Clinic, RBK centre, Pre Primary schools and the like and Collectors should work in this direction, he said.