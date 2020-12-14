Chandrababu's Protests Only For His Benamis: Nandigama Suresh

AMARAVATI: YSRCP MP Nandigam Suresh slammed Opposition leader N Chandrababu Naidu for using Amaravati to benefit his close associates in the name of agitation pushing behind the poor dalit families from availing house sites.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, he said Chandrababu Naidu has been carrying out the agitation with real estate brokers under the disguise of farmers. The same Chandrababu Naidu who has been protesting in the name of poor farmers and their families doesn’t like giving house plots in Amaravati region, saying that it will create a demographic imbalance. While Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy wants to distribute 31 lakh house sites to the poor downtrodden families, Chandrababu with sheer jealousy gave a call through a zoom meeting to file as many PILs as possible and hold the distribution of house sites.

He dared Chandrababu Naidu to tell whether he was going to ask any votes from the poor or not, as he held back the distribution of house sites to the poor in Amaravati. Chandrababu Naidu doesn’t want dalits, SC, ST, BC families in Amaravati and his promise of constructing Dr Ambedkar statue did not take off during his term.

He said that Chandrababu Naidu and TDP leaders have no moral right to speak on behalf of Amaravati farmers. MP Nandigam Suresh said that Chandrababu Naidu had looted hundreds of crores through Amaravati land scam to benefit his benamis and to safeguard his real estate business. He said that Naidu’s concept of Amaravati is only to fill his pockets but not to develop it as a world class capital. Chandrababu Naidu had turned Amaravati as Bramaravati and now he has been visiting the State like a tourist and once in every six months bringing up Amaravati agitation.

He recalled how Naidu bluffed the farmers of Amaravati that he was going to build a capital which would be like Singapore and even went a step ahead by taking TDP supporters to Singapore as Amaravati farmers.