Chandrababu's Desperation To Stay Afloat In Politics Evident

VIJAYAWADA: A viral video of TDP Supremo and Andhra Pradesh Leader of the Opposition where he is seen advising his party cadre to file cases against police, has brought to the fore the senior leader's desperation to stay afloat in the politics, which is becoming quite evident these days, say political analysts.

Watch: Chandrababu's Dirty Politics Exposed in Viral Video

The TDP leader who has more than 40 years of political experience is seen telling his followers in the Zoom Video conference to file as many cases on the police, while giving assurance that he would take action against them when the TDP returns to power. This seems to be an attempt to boost the waning morale of the party cadre, but a man who led the State for 14 years is now being seen giving 'criminal' advice to his cadre to try and win back the public trust has not gone down too well this time. However, what can be seen is that he is trying to resort to blackmailing the police and trying to take charge of what, is what netizens are trying to understand on social media after seeing the video.

Whatever the context may be from where the partial footage originated, it shows nothing but a mockery of democracy and constitution, which is highly unbecoming of a man of his stature is what a senior political analyst said. It could also be perceived as an intentional statement meant to disturb the law and order in the State, is what some of the sources in the Police department say.

In the past few months there have been many instances where the TDP leader has gone down to levels below his dignity after the dismal failure of the party in the General Elections in 2019. This apart, his behaviour in every Assembly session where he is seen creating a ruckus with complete disregard for the Floor ettiquette in the House, and subsequent boycotting of the sessions. After which he goes and conducts press conferences, addressing the media favourable to his party and criticising the Government policies has made people close to his party also flinch in embarrassment.

Chandrababu's statements in the video where he is seen referring to the AP Police in a derogatory way has also earned their ire. They feel that instigating and misleading his cadre to file wrong cases and that too telling them to file them online, only shows his intent to misuse a facility created by the department for public service.

A man who called himself the creator of Hitech City in Hyderabad, is seen telling his party people to adopt wrong and deceitful practices using this technology clearly shows that he is unable to handle the achievements of the AP Government. YSRCP Rajya Sabha MP VVijaya Sai Reddy said that Chandrababu's dirty politics were exposed through this video. Instead of being a constructive opposition leader he has now indulging in provoking TDP activists Asking them to file cases against the police and harras them, just shows how low he could stoop, he tweeted.

జూమ్ ద్వారా చంద్ర‌బాబు చేసే నీచ కుట్ర రాజ‌కీయం బ‌ట్ట‌బ‌య‌లయ్యింది. నిర్మాణాత్మక ప్రతిపక్షంగా వ్యవహరించడం మానేసి టీడీపీ కార్య‌కర్త‌ల‌ను రెచ్చ‌గొట్టడమే పనిగా పెట్టుకున్నాడు. పోలీసుల‌పై కేసులు పెట్టి వేధించాలని దిశా నిర్దేశం చేస్తున్నాడంటే ఎంతగా దిగజారాడో? pic.twitter.com/PBvO7bgJrv