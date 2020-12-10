AMARAVATI: With the foundation stone for the new Parliament building laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday at the Central Vista in the national capital, YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) Rajya Sabha MP V Vijayasai Reddy took a sharp dig at the Andhra Pradesh Opposition leader and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu.

In a mock fear, he said that he was worried that Chandrababu might get a stay order over the construction of the new Parliament building, fearing that the land rates around the building might go down, in direct reference to his alleged role in the large-scale land irregularities in the name of Amaravati capital region development.

Check out his tweet in Telugu here:

కొత్త పార్లమెంట్‌ కార్యాలయ నిర్మాణం వల్ల ఇప్పుడున్న పార్లమెంట్‌ చుట్టూ భూముల రేట్లు తగ్గుతాయని చంద్రబాబు స్టే తీసుకువస్తాడని భయంగా ఉంది! — Vijayasai Reddy V (@VSReddy_MP) December 10, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday laid the foundation stone of the new Parliament building in Delhi and also performed the ground-breaking ceremony for the building, which is expected to be completed by 2022.

Tata Projects Limited won the bid to construct the new Parliament building which will be constructed close to the existing one under the Central Vista redevelopment project.

The new building will have an area of 64,500 square metres where a grand Constitution Hall to showcase India's democratic heritage, a lounge for members of Parliament, a library, multiple committee rooms, dining areas and ample parking space will be built.

The Lok Sabha chamber will have a seating capacity for 888 members, while the Rajya Sabha will have 384 seats for members. The Lok Sabha chamber will have an option to increase its sitting capacity to 1,224 members during joint sessions. This has been done keeping in mind the future increase in the number of members for the two houses.