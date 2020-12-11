AMARAVATI: YSR Congress Party V Vijayasai Reddy Once again hit out at the Telugu Desam Party Chief N Chandrababu Naidu for wasting public money over the development of Amaravati as the State Capital but instead turned into a land scam.

Earlier the TDP leader had stated in his tweet that the capital Amaravati was intended to create wealth and said that it was an ill- conceived plan of the government and that destiny would find its course.

Taking to twitter in response to Chandrababu's statement, after the new Parliament building was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the YSRCP MP alleged that in the name of building a temporary capital Chandrababu has spent more than Rs 1000 Crore.

Stating that it was in the name of temporary construction the TDP leader looted at the rate of Rs 3,500 per square feet, he tweeted. The Central Government had allocated Rs 971 Crore for the construction of the new Parliament building for which he was crying hoarse, Vijayasai Reddy mocked.