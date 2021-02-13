Chandrababu Unable To Tolerate CM Jagan's Charisma: Pedireddi

AP Panchayat Raj Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy stated that opposition leader Chandrababu Naidu has been suffering from Jagan phobia, as he is unable to withstand the Chief Minister’s charisma.

Minister said that CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had implemented over 90 per cent of the poll promises in just 18 months and took the governance to the doorstep of the public through village and ward secretariats. He told that YSRCP supporters shall win gram panchayat elections with a thumping majority, seeing the welfare initiatives of the State government.

Further, the minister said that Chandrababu unable to accept the defeat in the recent polls and thus TDP has been racking up issues to create a chaotic atmosphere. He slammed Babu for misinterpreting election results and stated that the public has rejected TDP by confining them to less than 10 per cent seats. Brushing aside the allegations of forceful unanimous polls, the minister said that Chandrababu was unable to see the acts of Atchannaidu and Kollu Ravindra, who terrorized the contestants.

Minister restated Vizag Steel Plant is a central government institution and in case if POSCO company had to talk over that, they would meet the Prime Minister or other officials of the Union Government. The Minister recalled that it was Venkaiah Naidu who led the student’s protest to establish the steel plant in Visakhapatnam and said that as a key leader in BJP, he should speak on privatisation issue.