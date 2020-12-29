Chandrababu Naidu Closer To Zoom Than Earth, YS Jagan Satirical Comments

AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy lambasted Chandrababu Naidu for being irresponsible and playing cheap political dramas pretending to have a concern about farmers. He said that the opposition leader lives far away from the land and close to the zoom app. ‘Chandrababu had landed his son (Lokesh) and adopted son (Pawan Kalyan) in the State, but he doesn’t have trust in either of them, as people rejected both

Speaking during the launch of the third tranche of the YSR Rythu Bharosa and Cyclone Nivar compensation in the Secretariat, the Chief Minister said that the cyclone relief was announced on multiple occasions and the State had also purchased the damaged crops even though they are moist and germinated. Under relief measures, 43,000 quintals seeds were given at 80 percent subsidy. Despite taking so many measures, the opposition leaders are still trying eke out political mileage by leveling false allegations.

The previous government that had abandoned the farmers and cheated on them by promising to waive off Rs 87,612 crore of farm loans, had hardly spent Rs 12,000 Crore in their 5-year rule. The previous TDP government had left a huge pile of debts to farmers including the subsidy for crops, seeds, insurance, electricity arrears, and zero-interest loans. The arrears left by the previous government were paid by the YSRC government including providing an ex gratia to 434 farmers families who committed suicide during TDP rule, he said.

Also, the government had cleared the unpaid dues of the previous government of Rs 960 Crore for paddy procurement, arrears of Rs 383 crore were also paid under the seed subsidy, Rs 17,430 crore on free electricity and aqua farmers, cleared Rs 904 Crore of pending arrears for zero-interest loans put by the previous government, including Rs 8655 Crore of debt, he mentioned.