Chandrababu Destroyed Vijayawada, Guntur: Perni Nani

Amaravati, March 7: Minister for Information and Public Relations Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) said that TDP leader Chandrababu Naidu has no moral right to seek votes from the people of Vijayawada and Guntur corporations, as they have been cheated by promising development in the name of Amaravati during TDP term.

Speaking to the media here on Sunday, the Minister said that TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu was in this predicament because of Goddess Kanaka Durga, who was angered by seeing the plight of farmers and people being deceived in the name of Amravati. That was why TDP had suffered such a deadly defeat, eventually leaving Naidu with no party members to back him. He questioned Chandrababu what he had done for Amaravati, rather than grabbing lands, spending around Rs 3000 Crore on temporary buildings and investing the looted money in Heritage.

The minister questioned whether Chandrababu had earned hundreds of crores by doing any business, as he started his career with only two acres of land. He criticised Naidu for misusing public money during his regime showing no concern for welfare, resulting in rejection in 2019 polls. He said that it would not have been a problem if the capital had been placed in Vijayawada or Guntur and it was Chandrababu who had destroyed these cities. He lashed out at Chandrababu for failing to build a bridge or bypass the road in Vijayawada to ease the traffic issues, or bringing IT companies to create jobs for the youngsters.

Further, the Minister said that people have given a chance to YS Jagan Mohan Reddy as a Chief Minister in 2019 and even now after witnessing the welfare governance, they are ready to give one more chance to YSRCP candidates in municipal elections.