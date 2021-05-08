Chandrababu Defamed Andhra Image With False Propaganda On N440K

Amaravati: Government Adviser (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy has slammed Chandrababu Naidu for taking up malicious propaganda against the State on the new strain of virus, due to which the governments of Delhi and Odisha have already imposed restrictions on the people travelling from Andhra Pradesh.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, Sajjala said that Chandrababu had come up with an absurd idea of spreading rumors on N440K strain, to defame the government and take revenge on people for rejecting him in the elections. With these restrictions people from Andhra will be sent to quarantine for 14 days in States like Delhi and Odisha, causing them inconvenience.

He said that Chandrababu Naidu has been doing with no basic knowledge on Science or Medicine with the sole agenda to defame the government. Although CCMB Director has been saying that the N440K is not a deadly one, nothing new and was already found in other states like Kerala and Karnataka, Chandrababu intentionally ignored the facts and took up false propaganda. He lambasted Naidu for portraying people from Andhra Pradesh as super transmitters of COVID-19 to other States and said that cases should be filed against Chandrababu for spreading rumors in these tough times causing inconvenience to the people.

As the Leader of the Opposition, Chandrababu has to give advice to the government, but it has become a habit to criticize whatever the government is doing, he added. Further, Sajjala said that Chandrababu has been staying in another State and trying to gain from politicizing these sensitive issues. Chandrababu who boasts about his 40 years of experience should have acted responsibly and built confidence among people, he said.

Talking about the steps being taken by the government in controlling the virus, he said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been taking all the necessary measures, constantly reviewing the situation, and has the strength to face any criticism from the opposition too. The Chief Minister has already written letters to the Centre asking for 25 lakh doses and then 60 lakh doses of vaccines. Like no other State, Andhra Pradesh has administered over 6 lakh doses of vaccine in a single and has a capacity to continue it at the same pace if enough vaccine doses were supplied. He asked Chandrababu if he knew who was in control of the vaccines. Despite knowing it's not in the control of the State government, Naidu kept his blame game on.