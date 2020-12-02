AMARAVATI: The Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council witnessed noisy scenes with TDP MLCs creating ruckus on the third day of the winter sessions on Wednesday. Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLC G Deepak Reddy made inappropriate remarks against Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development, Botsa Satyanarayana calling him a 'street rowdy'.

Two other TDP MLAs, Jagadeeshwara Rao and Angara Rammohan, went charging towards the Ministers as they were seated in the Council House. Responding to the TDP leaders' comments and behaviour, Botsa fired the members for their unruly behaviour."How can the TDP members call us street rowdies, '' he asked. "We have not come here through backdoor methods and in the past thirty years we have been in politics, never have we ever seen such unruly behaviour. The TDP members are talking beyond the levels of decency,'' he stated. We are not here to give a running commentary but to explain what the Government misdoing and the TDP leaders are not giving us an opportunity to speak, Botsa added while addressing the Council Chairman MA Sharif. ''This is not a good practice, "Botsa warned.

Senior YSRCP leader and Council member Ummareddy Venkateswarulu also advised the leaders to behave in accordance with Council etiquette saying that this was a council of elders and the members should act in a dignified manner. He expressed angst that the TDP members were acting as they pleased and were not following the conventions of the Council.